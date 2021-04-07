West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Pandua profile: CPM's Amjad Hossain currently represents the constituency

The seat is currently represented by Amjad Hossain of the CPM, who won the 2016 Assembly polls upon securing 91,489 votes

Pandua is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,09,496 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Pandua constituency is comprised of the Pandua community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pandua in the previous Assembly election was 85.50 percent.

Past election results and winners

The seat is currently represented by Amjad Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who won the 2016 Assembly polls upon securing 91,489 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Saiyad Rahim Nabi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 1,392 votes.

In 2011 as well, Hossain retained the Pandua seat on a CPM ticket. He was pitted against TMC's Nargis Begum. She was the runner-up and lost the electoral battle by a thin margin of 397 votes or 0.22 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.