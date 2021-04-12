West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Pandabeswar profile: TMC's Jitendra Kumar Tewari won seat in 2016

The Pandabeswar Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district

The Pandabeswar Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district. It is a part of the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Pandabeswar had a total of 1,90,960 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Pandabeswar in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.77 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Jitendra Kumar Tewari of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Pandabeswar Assembly constituency. He won 95,203 votes, as against 84,432 votes won by his main rival Gouranga Chatterjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Gauranga Chatterjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Pandabeswar seat by defeating Zahir Alam of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.