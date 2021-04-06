West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Panchla profile: TMC's Jatu Lahiri won constituency in 2016

Panchla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal

Panchla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,69,994 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Shibpur in the previous Assembly election was 78.34 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Jatu Lahiri of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Shibpur constituency. He secured 88,076 votes as against 61,062 votes won by his main opponent Jagannath Bhattacharyya of the All India Forward Bloc Summary (AIFB).

In 2011 as well, the Shibpur seat was held by the TMC. Lahiri was declared the winner after securing 1,00,739 votes. Bhattacharyya was the runner up, who lost by a big margin of 46,404 votes or 28.48 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.