West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Palashipara profile: TMC won seat for the first time in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly poll, TMC won the Palashipara seat for the first time as Tapas Kumar Saha won the seat by 5,559 votes

Palashipara Assembly constituency is a part of Nadia district and comes under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Chanderghat and Patharghata-II gram panchayats of Tehatta-I community development block; Tehatta-II community development block; and Bikrampur, Bilkumari, Dhananjaypur and Haranagar gram panchayats of Nakashipara community development block.

Since the formation of the Palashipara Assembly constituency in 1977, CPM won every Assembly election till 2011. In the 2016 Assembly poll, TMC ended the CPM rule as Tapas Kumar defeated sitting CPM MLA SM Sadi by 5,559 votes.

The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Palashipara recorded a voter turnout of 83.74 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,82,697 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 243 polling stations for its electorate of 2,18,181.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC winner Tapas Kumar Saha garnered 82,127 votes, while CPM runner-up SM Sadi polled 76,568 votes. BJP’s Bibhash Mandal came third with 14,028 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.