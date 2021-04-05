West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Paayel Sarkar profile: BJP’s Behala Purba candidate to face TMC’s Ratna Chatterjee

Sharkar made her debut in the 2014 Bengali film Shudu Tumi, after which she appeared has appeared in 36 films, four television series and three web series

BJP has fielded actor Paayel Sarkar from the Behala Purba Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Sarkar is contesting against TMC’s Ratna Chatterjee, the estranged wife of BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, from the constituency. Behala Purba will go to polls in the fourth of eight phases on 10 April. The 37-year-old actor-turned-politician joined the BJP on 25 February.

Sarkar was born on 10 February, 1978 in Kolkata. While she earned a degree in History from Jadavpur University, she made her debut in the 2014 Bengali film Shudu Tumi. She has appeared in 37 films, four television series and three web series.

The Behala Purba Assembly constituency lies in the South 24 Parganas district, and is a part of the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.