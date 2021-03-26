West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Onda profile: TMC's Arup Kumar Khan won seat in 2011, 2016
The Onda Assembly constituency lies in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It comes under the Bishnupur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,28,577 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.67 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2011 Assembly election, Trinamool Congress' Arup Kumar Khan narrowly defeated All India Forward Bloc candidate Tarapada Chakrabarti by 596 votes. In 2016, Khan registered victory over AIFB's Manik Mukherjee by a margin of 10,848 votes.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.
The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.
Onda will go to polls on 1 April.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
