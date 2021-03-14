West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nowda profile: Congress MLA Abu Taher Khan won from seat in last two polls
Nowda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal
Nowda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,81,842 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Nowda in the previous Assembly election was 83.26 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Abu Taher Khan of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 62,639 votes as against 43,377 votes won by Masud Karim of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin of 19,262 votes.
In 2011 Congress won from this seat as well. Abu Taher Khan from the Congress was fielded against Jayanta Kumar Biswas of the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was declared the winner upon securing 80,758 votes. Biswas became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 13,795 votes or 8.81 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
