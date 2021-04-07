West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Noapara profile: TMC's Sunil Singh won bypolls necessitated by MLA's death
The Noapara Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Noapara had a total of 2,51,868 registered electors and 275 polling booths.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout for the constituency of Noapara in the 2016 Assembly election was 78.2 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Madhusudan Ghose of the Congress defeated incumbent Manju Basu of the Trinamool Congress. Ghose’s death necessitated by-polls in the constituency in 2018, which were won by TMC’s Sunil Singh.
The Mamata Banerjee-led party is fielding Manju Bose this year from the constituency.
Noapara will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.
The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections took place on 1 April and covered 30 constituencies,.
The third phase was on 6 April for 31 seats. The fourth will be on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
