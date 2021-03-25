West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nayagram profile: ST-reserved seat saw 84.98 percent turnout in 2016

While TMC has fielded sitting MLA Dulal Murmu from Nayagram, the Left Front's candidate is Haripada Soren while 2016 runner-up Bakul Murmu is BJP's candidate from the constituency reserved under the ST category

Nayagram, part of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, is a West Bengal Assembly seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The Assembly segment comprises Nayagram and Gopiballavpur-I community development blocks, and Chorchita, Kuliana and Nota gram panchayats of Gopiballavpur-II community development block.

Polling for the Nayagram Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates confirmed to be in the fray are incumbent TMC MLA Dulal Murmu, Left front candidate Haripada Soren, and BJP’s Bakul Murmu.

A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.

Voter turnout in previous election

Nayagram recorded a voter turnout of 84.98 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,75,011 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, Nayagram had 262 polling stations for its electorate of 2,05,946.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, sitting MLA Dulal Murmu retained the Nayagram seat with 98,395 votes. While his BJP rival Bakul Murmu polled 55,140 votes, Congress nominee Manoj Kumar Tudu received 14,094 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.