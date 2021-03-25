West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nayagram profile: ST-reserved seat saw 84.98 percent turnout in 2016
While TMC has fielded sitting MLA Dulal Murmu from Nayagram, the Left Front's candidate is Haripada Soren while 2016 runner-up Bakul Murmu is BJP's candidate from the constituency reserved under the ST category
Nayagram, part of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, is a West Bengal Assembly seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
The Assembly segment comprises Nayagram and Gopiballavpur-I community development blocks, and Chorchita, Kuliana and Nota gram panchayats of Gopiballavpur-II community development block.
Polling for the Nayagram Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates confirmed to be in the fray are incumbent TMC MLA Dulal Murmu, Left front candidate Haripada Soren, and BJP’s Bakul Murmu.
A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.
Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.
Voter turnout in previous election
Nayagram recorded a voter turnout of 84.98 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,75,011 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, Nayagram had 262 polling stations for its electorate of 2,05,946.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, sitting MLA Dulal Murmu retained the Nayagram seat with 98,395 votes. While his BJP rival Bakul Murmu polled 55,140 votes, Congress nominee Manoj Kumar Tudu received 14,094 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nabadwip profile: Pundarikakshya Saha won by over 35,000 votes in 2016
Nabadwip witnessed 86.23 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,94,831 voters exercised their franchise.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalyani profile: TMC's Ramendranath Biswas won seat in past two elections
In 2016, TMC’s Ramendranath Biswas—who had won the 2011 election by 15,690 votes—retained Kalyani seat with an improved victory margin of 26,095 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Uttar profile: TMC's Biswajit Das won seat in 2016
In 2016, Biswajit Das of TMC won the seat by a margin of 33,192 votes, garnering a total of 95,822 votes.