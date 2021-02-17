West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Natabari profile: CPM held seat for 34 years; TMC won last two polls

The voter turnout in Natabari in the previous Assembly election was 89.26 percent

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Natabari is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It falls under the Cooch Behar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,34,839 electors and 270 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Natabari in the previous Assembly election was 89.26 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Rabindra Nath Ghosh of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Natabari seat. The AITC, BJP and CPM got 46.72 percent, 10.78 percent and 38.63 percent votes respectively in the 2016 polls. Ghosh defeated BJP’s ali Hossain and CPM’s Tamser Ali.

Ghosh, also the North Bengal development department minister, had wrested the seat from Ali in the 2011 Assembly polls, who was the MLA from Natabari, a seat held by the CPM since the 1977 elections.

The Natabari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,02,323-strong population, 88.99 percent is rural and 11.01 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are 41.97 and 0.50 percent respectively of the total population.