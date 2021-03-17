West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nandigram profile: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to contest against Mamata Banerjee
Nandigram is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency
Nandigram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,01,659 registered voters.
As per the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Nandigram constituency is composed of - Nandigram I and Nandigram II community development blocks.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Nandigram in the previous Assembly election was 86.97 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Suvendu Adhikari was declared the winner from the Nandigram seat on a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket. He secured 1,34,623 votes as against 53,393 votes won by Abdul Kabir Sekh of the Communist Party of India (CPI).
This year, however, the stage is set for an electoral battle between TMC turncoat Adikhari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this constituency. Nandigram — the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Mamata to power in 2011, will witness her once protege Adhikari taking on her on 1 April as a BJP candidate.
In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had then fielded Phiroja Bibi against Paramananda Bharati of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Bharati lost the electoral battle by a margin 43,640 votes or 25.42 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Suvendu Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination for 'suppressing' information on criminal cases
In his complaint to the Election Commission, Adhikari, a former confidante of Banerjee, claimed she suppressed the information about five cases filed against her in Assam and another lodged by the CBI in West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jorasanko profile: Smita Bakshi won seat for TMC in 2016
The Jorasanko Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Manikchak profile: Congress's Md Mottakin Alam won seat in 2016
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,19,002 registered electors and the voter turnout was 79.17 percent.