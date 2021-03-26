West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nandakumar profile: TMC's Sukumar De to contest against BJP's Nilanjan Adhikari
Nandakumar is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,04,931 registered voters.
As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Nandakumar constituency is composed of - Nandakumar community development block and Bishnubarh I, Padumpur I and Padumpur II gram panchayats of Tamluk community development block.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Nandakumar in the previous Assembly election was 89.64 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Sukumar De of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from Nandakumar seat. He won 98,549 votes as against 87,683 votes secured by Independent candidate Siraj Khan.
In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded De against Brahmamay Nanda of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Nanda was the runner-up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 11867 votes or 6.74 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
