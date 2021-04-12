West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nalhati profile: TMC's Moinuddin Shams won seat in 2016

A by-election was necessitated in 2013 when the sitting MLA Abhijit Mukherjee was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jangipur

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Nalhati is located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. It falls under the Birbhum constituency.

The constituency covers Nalhati I CD Block, and Kushmore I, Kushmore II and Rudranagar gram panchayats of Murarai II CD Block.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,31,993 electorates and 254 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 85.45 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’ Moinuddin Shams won the Nalhati seat.

A by-election was necessitated in 2013 when the sitting MLA Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jangipur. While AIFB’s Dipak Chatterjee won from the seat in 2006, the seat has been held by the Forward Bloc since 1977.

The Nalhati assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,12,529 people, of which 86.71 percent is rural and 13.29 percent is urban population.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).