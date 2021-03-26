West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nakashipara profile: TMC MLA Kallol Khan won fourth term in 2016
As per TMC’s candidate list, Khan will seek a fifth term in the office in the upcoming 2021 Assembly election.
Nakashipara Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
The Assembly segment comprises Bethua Dahari-I and Bethua Dahari-II, Billwa Gram, Birpur-I, Birpur-II, Dharmada, Dogachhia, Majher Gram, Muragachha, Nakasipara and Patikabari GPs of Nakashipara community development block; and Palit Begia and Rajarampur Ghoraikhetra gram panchayats of Kaliganj community development block.
The constituency will go to the polls in the election’s sixth phase on 22 April.
Voter turnout in previous election
Nakashipara witnessed 85.48 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1,89,206 out of 2,21,339 electors in the constituency cast their vote in 246 polling stations.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, sitting TMC MLA Kallol Khan won the seat for the fourth consecutive time, by a margin of 6,250 votes. Khan polled 88032 votes, while his CPM rival Tanmay Ganguly received 81,782 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
