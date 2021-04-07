West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Naihati profile: Constituency recorded 80.96% turnout in 2016 polls

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC’s Partha Bhowmick won from the constituency. He had defeated CPM’s Ranjit Kundu in the 2011 polls

The Naihati Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Naihati had a total of 1,87,931 registered electors and 207 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Naihati in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.96 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC’s Partha Bhowmick won from the constituency. He had defeated CPM’s Ranjit Kundu in the 2011 polls. This year, TMC has given a ticket to Bhowmick from the Naihati seat.

Naihati will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.