West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nagrakata profile: TMC looks to support from Adivasi leader as sitting MLA defects to BJP

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sukra Munda of the Trinamool Congress won the seat

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Nagrakata (ST) is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Alipurduars (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, has 2,25,469 electors and 257 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nagrakata in the previous Assembly election was 82.55 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sukra Munda of the Trinamool Congress won the Nagrakata seat, with 46,537 votes. CPM candidates have held the seat since 1977.

In December, Munda defected to the BJP, along with two other Trinamool Congress MLAs. “People had voted for me but whenever I would approach the state ministers, I was made to wait for hours. Nothing was done for my constituency. The party went on ignoring me,” he had said after quitting the party.

In a constituency which has considerable tribal population, prominent social workers and well-known face among the Adivasi community in Dooars Sanjay Kujur joined the TMC.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,07,861-strong population, of which 95.09 percent is rural and 4.91 percent is urban.

The Nagrakata legislative Assembly constituency covers areas of Chamurchi and Banarhat-II gram panchayats of Dhupguri community development block; Nagrakata community development block, and Matiali community development block as recommended by the Delimitation Commission of India in 2008.

The Nagrakata Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).