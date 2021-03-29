West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nabagram (SC) profile: CPI's Kanai Chandra Mondal has held seat since 2011

Nabagram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The seat is reserved for schedule castes

Nabagram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for scheduled castes. It was earlier an open seat.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,81,713 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nabagram in the previous Assembly election was 81.56 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Kanai Chandra Mondal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was elected to power after securing 99,545 votes as against 61,102 votes won by Dilip Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 38,443 votes.

In 2011 as well, CPI retained the seat. Kanai Chandra Mandal was fielded against Probal Sarkar of Congress party and was declared the winner upon securing 78,703 votes.Sarkar became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 7,556 votes or 4.7 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.