West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nabadwip profile: Pundarikakshya Saha won by over 35,000 votes in 2016
Nabadwip witnessed 86.23 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,94,831 voters exercised their franchise.
Nabadwip Assembly Election 2021: Nabadwip Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.
The Assembly segment comprises Nabadwip community development block, Nabadwip municipality, and Bhaluka and Joania gram panchayats of Krishnanagar-I community development block.
Incumbent TMC MLA Pundarikakshya Saha has been representing the constituency since 2001.
The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous election
Nabadwip witnessed 86.23 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,94,831 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 274 polling stations for its electorate of 2,25,935.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, TMC MLA Pundarikakshya Saha won the seat for the fourth consecutive time, by a margin of 35,796 votes. While Saha polled 1,02,228 votes, his CPM rival Sumit Biswas received 66,432 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Uttar profile: TMC's Biswajit Das won seat in 2016
In 2016, Biswajit Das of TMC won the seat by a margin of 33,192 votes, garnering a total of 95,822 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bagdah profile: Congress won in 2016 by over 12,000 votes
In 2016, Dulal Chandra Bar of Congress won the seat by garnering 1,02,026 votes, while his TMC rival Upendra Nath Biswas polled 89,790 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Haringhata profile: TMC’s Nilima Nag won in 2016 by over 21,000 votes
Haringhata became a reserved seat in 2011 for the Scheduled Castes. Prior to the change, CPM had won every Assembly election in the constituency from 1977 to 2006.