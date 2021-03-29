West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Murshidabad profile: Incumbent Congress MLA Shaoni Singha Roy has held seat since 2011

Murshidabad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Murshidabad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,01,155 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Murshidabad in the previous Assembly election was 85.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Shaoni Singha Roy of the Congress party was elected to power after securing 94,579 votes as against 69,440 votes won by Ashim Krishna Bhatta of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 25,139 votes.

In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Shaoni Singha Roy was fielded against Bivas Chakraborty of All India Forward Bloc party and was declared the winner upon securing 75,441 votes. Chakraborty became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 6,352 votes or 3.88 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.