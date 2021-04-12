West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Murarai profile: TMC looks at retaining seat for third consecutive term

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’ Abdur Rahman (Liton) won the Murarai seat

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Murarai is located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. It falls under the Birbhum constituency. It came into existence as a legislative Assembly constituency of West Bengal in 2011 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.

The constituency covers Murarai I CD Block, and Amdole, Jajigram, Mitrapur, Nandigram, Paikar I and Paikar II gram panchayats of Murarai II CD Block.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,51,018 electorates and 281 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 85.14 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’ Abdur Rahman (Liton) won the Murarai seat. In the 2011 elections, Nure Alam Chowdhury of Trinamool Congress defeated his nearest rival Dr Mohammed Qamre Elahi of CPM. The CPM has held seat since 1977.

The Murarai assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,46,658, of which 90.58 percent is rural and 9.42 percent is urban population.

The Murarai Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).