West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Moyna profile: TMC's Sangram Kumar Dola won seat in 2016

Moyna is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,01,105 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Moyna constituency is composed of - Moyna community development block, Anantapur I, Anantapur II, Nilkunthia, Sreerampur I and Sreerampur II gram panchayats of Tamluk community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Moyna in the previous Assembly election was 87.40 percent.

Past election results and winners

The Moyna seat is currently held by the Trinamool Congress's Sangram Kumar Dola. He defeated Congress's Manik Bhowmik in the 2016 polls by 6.03 percent on receiving 1,00,980 votes. He has been named the ruling party's candidate once again this time.

In 2011 as well, the seat was retained by the TMC. The party had fielded Bhushan Chandra Dolai against Sk Mujibur Rahaman of the CPM. Rahaman was the runner-up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 9,957 votes or 5.57 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.