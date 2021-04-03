West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Minakhan profile: 2016 saw 88.5 percent voter turnout

Minakhan Assembly constituency comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and is located in North 24 Parganas district

Minakhan Assembly constituency comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and is located in North 24 Parganas district. The seat in the West Bengal Assembly is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises Minakhan community development block and Bakjuri, Kulti, Shalipur and Sonapukur Sankarpur gram panchayats of Haroa community development block.

Minakhan will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election. According to TMC’s candidate list, Islam will seek re-election in the upcoming poll.

Voter turnout in previous election

Minakhan recorded a voter turnout of 88.55 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,85,103 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 234 polling stations for its electorate of 2,09,028.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC’s Usha Rani Mondal garnered 1,03,210 votes. CPM runner-up Dinabandhu Mondal polled 60,612 votes, while BJP nominee Jayanti Mondal finished third with 13,566 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.