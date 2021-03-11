West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Metiaburuz profile: TMC's Abdul Khaleque Molla seeks second straight term
Metiaburuz is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,60,378 registered voters
The TMC has retained MLA Abdul Khaleque Molla as its candidate in this seat.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her candidature from Nandigram seat as she released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Metiaburuz in the previous Assembly election was 71.70 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Abdul Khaleque Molla of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared winner on securing 79,749 votes.
The second position went to Monirul Islam of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In 2011 as well, the constituency was under the All India Trinamool Congress, but won by Mamtaj Begam.
She secured 55,003 votes as against CPM candidate Badruddoza Molla's 48,409.
Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April.
Votes will be counted on 2 May.
