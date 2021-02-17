West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mathabhanga profile: TMC's Binay Krishna Barman won seat in 2016

The Mathabhanga Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Mathabhanga is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It falls under the Cooch Behar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,41,434 electors and 270 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Mathabhanga in the previous Assembly election was 87.31 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Binay Krishna Barman of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Mathabhanga seat. The AITC, BJP and CPM got 48.1, 15.6, 32.17 percent votes respectively in the 2016 Assembly polls.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,10,739-strong population, 92.31 percent is rural and 7.69 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are 59.74 and 0.98 percent respectively of the total population.

Mathabhanga has an average literacy rate of 76 percent, higher than the national average of 59.5 percent. Male literacy is 81 percent and female literacy is 71 percent. There are two rivers near Mathabhanga - one is Satranga (Sutunga) and the other is Mansai.

The two neighbouring districts of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in north Bengal were on the boil in December following attacks on rival political leaders in Mathabhanga and Malbazar, The Times Of India reported. Unidentified bikers opened fire on BJP district general secretary Avijit Barman’s car while Trinamool-run Alipurduar zilla parishad saha sabhadhipati Monoranjan De was shot at and injured by men tailing him in a car. Mathabhanga turned into a battlefield on Friday as BJP supporters laid siege to the local police station and claimed “Trinamool goons” had hurled bombs at their protest rally in front of cops. Angry BJP supporters later went on the rampage in Mathabhanga and ransacked a Trinamool party office. Police arrested 100 people from the town.