West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Maniktala profile: TMC looks to hold on to constituency

Maniktala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Maniktala constituency had a total of 1,44,592 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Maniktala in the previous Assembly election was 69.70 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sadhan Pande of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared winner in Maniktala seat. He received 73,157 votes, as against 47,846 votes won by his main opponent Rajib Majumder of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the 2011 election as well, Pande held the constituency on TMC ticket. He secured 89,039 votes and defeated CPM candidate Rupa Bagchi with a margin of 36,550 votes or 24.65 percent.

