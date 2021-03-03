West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Manikchak profile: Congress's Md Mottakin Alam won seat in 2016
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,19,002 registered electors and the voter turnout was 79.17 percent.
The Manikchak Assembly constituency lies in the Malda district of West Bengal. It is part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,19,002 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.17 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2011 election, Trinamool Congress' Sabitri Mitra defeated CPM's Ratna Bhattacharya by 6217 votes. In 2016, Mitra lost to Congress' Md. Mottakin Alam, who polled a total of 78,472 votes. Mitra got 65,869 votes.
Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.
The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
