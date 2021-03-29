West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mandirbazar (SC) profile: TMC's Joydeb Halder retained seat in 2016

The Raidighi Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The Mandirbazar reserved constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the Trinamool Congress.

Mandirbazar assembly segment is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Mandirbazar had a total of 2,06,590 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.62 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, TMC's Joydeb Halder trounced CPM candidate Dr Sarat Chandra Halder by 18641 votes.

In 2016, Joydeb again defeated Sarat Chandra by 24,939 votes.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).