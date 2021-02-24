West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Malatipur profile: Congress' Alberuni Zulkarnain won seat in 2016

In 2011, Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Abdur Rahim Boxi defeated Independent candidate Al-Beruni by a margin of 6,701 votes

The Malatipur Assembly constituency lies in the Malda district of West Bengal.

It is part of the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,95,163 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.45 percent

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Abdur Rahim Boxi defeated Independent candidate Al-Beruni by a margin of 6,701 votes.

In 2016, Boxi lost to Congress' Alberuni Zulkarnain. Boxi polled 48,043 votes against Zulkarnain's 50,643.

The Malatipur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).