West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Malatipur profile: Congress' Alberuni Zulkarnain won seat in 2016
In 2011, Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Abdur Rahim Boxi defeated Independent candidate Al-Beruni by a margin of 6,701 votes
The Malatipur Assembly constituency lies in the Malda district of West Bengal.
It is part of the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,95,163 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.45 percent
Past election results and winners
In 2011, Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Abdur Rahim Boxi defeated Independent candidate Al-Beruni by a margin of 6,701 votes.
In 2016, Boxi lost to Congress' Alberuni Zulkarnain. Boxi polled 48,043 votes against Zulkarnain's 50,643.
The Malatipur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gangarampur (SC) profile: Goutam Das won seat in 2016, switched to TMC in 2018
The Tapan Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Habibpur (ST) profile: BJP's Joyel Murmu won 2019 bypolls
Khagen Murmu, then with the CPM, had won the constituency in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly election.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raiganj profile: Congress' Mohit Sengupta retained seat in 2016
Raiganj constituency is a reserved constituency located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal