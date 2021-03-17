West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mahisadal profile: TMC's Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar won seat in past two elections

Mahisadal is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency

Mahisadal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,97,235 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Mahishadal constituency is composed of - Mahishadal and Haldia community development blocks.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Mahisadal in the previous Assembly election was 89.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Dr Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the constituency. He secured 94,827 votes as against 78,118 votes won by Independent candidate Subrata Maiti.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded Dastidar against Tamalika Ponda Seth of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Seth was the runner up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 28,162 votes or 16.28 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.