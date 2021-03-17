West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mahisadal profile: TMC's Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar won seat in past two elections
Mahisadal is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency
Mahisadal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,97,235 registered voters.
As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Mahishadal constituency is composed of - Mahishadal and Haldia community development blocks.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Mahisadal in the previous Assembly election was 89.11 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Dr Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the constituency. He secured 94,827 votes as against 78,118 votes won by Independent candidate Subrata Maiti.
In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded Dastidar against Tamalika Ponda Seth of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Seth was the runner up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 28,162 votes or 16.28 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tollygunge profile: TMC MLA Aroop Biswas won seat two times in a row
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Aroop Biswas of the All India Trinamool Congress won the Tollygunge seat by securing 90,603 votes
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kanthi Uttar profile: TMC's Banasri Maity won seat in past two elections
The Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chandipur profile: TMC's Amiyakanti Bhattacharjee won seat in past two elections
The Chandipur Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency