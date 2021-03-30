West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Magrahat Purba (SC) profile: Incumbent TMC MLA Namita Saha retains seat since 2011

Magrahat Purba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Magrahat Purba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Mathurapur Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,12,019 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Magrahat Purba in the previous Assembly election was 86.72 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Namita Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 99,945 votes as against 79,926 votes won by Chandan Saha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 95,60 votes.

In 2011 as well, the AITMC retained the seat. Namita Saha was fielded against Chandan Saha of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 75,217 votes. Chandan Saha became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 8,803 votes or 5.81 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.