West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Magrahat Paschim profile: TMC's Giasuddin Molla retains seat since 2011

Magrahat Paschim is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,01,242 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Magrahat Paschim in the previous Assembly election was 86.03 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Giasuddin Molla of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 87,482 votes as against 71,593 votes won by Khalid Ebadullah of the Congress. He was defeated by a margin 15,889 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. Molla was fielded against Dr. Abul Hasnat of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 66,878 votes. Chandan Saha became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 11,970 votes or 8.43 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.