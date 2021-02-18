West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Madarihat profile: Constituency saw 79.46% voter turnout in 2016 polls

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Manoj Tigga of the BJP won the Madarihat seat, securing 66,989 votes

Madarihat Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Madarihat is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Alipurduars (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, has 2,02,716 electors and 220 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madarihat in the previous Assembly election was 79.46 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Manoj Tigga of the BJP won the Madarihat seat, securing 66,989 votes. RSP’s Kumari Kujur held the seat from 201-2016. Tigga is a teacher by profession.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 2,71,993-strong population, 87.91 percent is rural and 12.09 percent is urban. As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, No. 14 Madarihat (Vidhan Sabha constituency) (ST) covers Madarihat-Birpara community development block and Binnaguri and Sakoyajhora I gram panchayats of Dhupguri community development block.

The Madarihat Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).