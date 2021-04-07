West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Lalgola profile: Incumbent Congress MLA Abu Hena has held seat since 2011

Lalgola is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Lalgola is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,322 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Lalgola in the previous Assembly election was 82.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Abu Hena of the Congress party was elected to power after securing 1,00,110 votes as against 46,635 votes won by Chand Mohammad of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party. He was defeated by a margin 53,475 votes.

In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Abu Hena was fielded against Md Yean Ali of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 74,317 votes. Ali as the runner-up, lost the electoral battle by a margin of 16,184 votes or 11.32 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.