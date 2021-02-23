West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kushmandi (SC) profile: RSP's Narmada Chandra Roy retained seat in 2016

The Kushmandi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The Kushmandi constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,91,402 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.44 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Revolutionary Socialist Party's (RSP) Narmada Chandra Roy defeated Congress' Parthasarathi Sarkar by a narrow margin of 3,643 votes.

In 2016, Roy again retained the seat by a slim margin of 3,529 votes. The runner-up was Trinamool Congress candidate Rekha Roy.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).