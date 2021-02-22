West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kurseong profile: BJP seeks inroads into Gorkha vote bank
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Rohit Sharma won from the Kurseong constituency
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Kurseong is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency has 2,09,081 electors and covers Upper Sonada, Lower Sonada-I, Lower Sonada-II, Gorabari Margaret’s Hope and Munda Kothi gram panchayats of Jorebunglow Sukiapokhri community development block; Mirik Notified Area; Mirik community development block; Kurseong community development block; Kurseong Municipal Corporation; Rangli Rangliot community development block; and Sivok Hill Forest (Village), Sitong Forest (Village) and Sivok Forest (Village) under the Champasari gram panchayat of Matigara community development block.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Rohit Sharma won, holding the seat he also won in the 2011 elections. The seat was won by Gorkha National Liberation Front’s Shanta Chhetri in 1996, 2001 and 2006.
Recently, the GJM (Gurung faction) leader from Kurseong defected to the BJP.
The Kurseong Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
