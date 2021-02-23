West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kumarganj profile: TMC's Toraf Hossain Mandal won seat in 2016
The Kumarganj constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal
The Kumarganj constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,79,509 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election: The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.85 percent.
Past election results and winners: In 2011, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Begam Mahamuda defeated CPM candidate Khatun Mafuja by a narrow margin of 4218 votes.
In 2016, TMC retained the seat as its canddiate, Toraf Hossain Mandal, registered a victory over Mafuja Khatun by a margin of 3,496 votes.
The Kumarganj Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
