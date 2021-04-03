West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kulti profile: TMC's Ujjal Chatterjee won seat in past two polls

The Kulti Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district

The Kulti Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district. It is a part of the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Kulti had a total of 2,30,360 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Kulti in the 2016 Assembly election was 73.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Ujjal Chatterjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Kulti Assembly constituency. He won 68,952 votes, as against 49,464 votes won by his main rival Ajay Kumar Poddar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Ujjal Chatterjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Kulti seat by defeating Maniklal Acharya of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.