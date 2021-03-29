Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kultali (SC) profile: CPM's Ram Sankar Halder won seat in previous two elections

The Kultali Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

Kutali Assembly Election 2021: Kultali is a reserved  constituency located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It is part of the Jaynagar  (SC) Parliamentary constituency.

Kulatli had a total of 2,30,180 registered electors in 2016.

Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Kultali in the previous Assembly election was 85.98percent.

Past election results and winners: In the 2011 election, CPM candidate Ram Sankar Halder had defeated SUCI's Joy Krishna Halder  by a slim margin of 4,813 votes. In 2016, Halder registered victory over TMC's Gopal Majhi by 11,720 votes.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

