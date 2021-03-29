West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kulpi profile: TMC's Jogoranjan Halder represents constituency

The Kulpi Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The Kulpi Assembly constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the Trinamool Congress. Kulpi assembly segment is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Kulpi had a total of 1,94,927 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.20 percent.

Past election results and winners: In 2011, TMC's Jogoranjan Halder defeated CPM's Sakuntala Paik by a margin of 18,279 votes. In 2016, Halder retained the seat by registering victory over CPM's Rejaul Haque Khan. Halder polled 11455 votes more than Khan.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).