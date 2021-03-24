West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Krishnanagar Uttar profile: 2016 polls saw 85.73 percent voter turnout

The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election 2021: Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has been vacant since TMC MLA Abani Mohan Joardar, a former minister, died in June 2020.

The Assembly segment comprises Krishnanagar municipality; and Bhandar Khola, Bhimpur, Asannagar, Dogachhi and Pora Gachha gram panchayats of Krishnanagar-I community development block. Krishnanagar Uttar and Krishnanagar Dakshin came into existence in 2011, prior to which the Lok Sabha constituency had Krishnagar East and Krishnagar West Assembly constituencies.

The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. While TMC has given a ticket to Bengali actress Koushani Mukherjee in Krishnagar Uttar, the BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance are yet to reveal their picks for the seat.

Voter turnout in previous election

Krishnanagar Uttar witnessed 85.73 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,88,074 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 268 polling stations for its electorate of 2,19,383.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC’s Abani Joardar polled 82,864 votes against 69,949 votes received by his CPM rival Asim Kumar Saha. Joardar had won the 2011 election with 96,677 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.