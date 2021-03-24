West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Krishnanagar Dakshin profile: TMC won 2016 poll by 12,814 votes

Krishnanagar Dakshin witnessed 87.80 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,77,165 voters exercised their franchise.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Election: Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and falls under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. Krishnanagar Dakshin and Krishnanagar Uttar came into existence in 2011, prior to which the Lok Sabha constituency had Krishnagar East and Krishnagar West Assembly constituencies.

The Assembly segment comprises Bhat Jungla, Chak Dilnagar, Daypara, Dignagar and Ruipukur gram panchayats of Krishnanagar-I community development block; and Krishnanagar-II community development block.

It will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Krishnanagar Dakshin witnessed 87.80 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,77,165 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 236 polling stations for its electorate of 2,01,791.

Past election results and winners

TMC leader Ujjal Biswas won the 2011 and 2016 elections in Krishnanagar Dakshin. In the 2016 election, he defeated his nearest rival Meghlal Sheikh of CPM by 12,814 votes. While Biswas polled 80,711 votes, Sheikh received 67,897 votes. Biswas had won the 2011 election by a margin of 11,028 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.