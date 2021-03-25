West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Khejuri profile: Ranajit Mondal won by 42,485 votes in 2016

In 2016, Khejuri had a total of 2,13,629 registered electors and 244 polling stations.

Khejuri Assembly Election 2021: Khejuri is one of the 294 Assembly constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly. The Assembly constituency, which is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe community candidate, is located in Purba Medinipur district and comes under the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Khejuri had a total of 2,13,629 registered electors and 244 polling stations. The Assembly constituency comprises Khejuri I and Khejuri II community development blocks, and Garbari I and Garbari II gram panchayats.

Voter turnout in previous election

Khejuri witnessed 89.48 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1,91,158 electors had exercised their franchise in the constituency. This year, CPM' Himangshu Das is contesting on behalf of the Third Front, while BJP has fielded Santanu Pramanik. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Partha Pratim Das.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, sitting MLA Ranajit Mondal of Trinamool Congress retained the Khejuri seat by 42,485 votes. While Mondal garnered 1,03,699 votes, Independent runner-up Aseem Kumar Mandal polled 61,214 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Ranajit Mondal had won the Khejuri seat by a margin of 16,160 votes, defeating Aseem Kumar Mandal who was a Samajwadi Party nominee.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April.

Khejuri will go to polls in the first phase on 27 March. The results will be declared on 2 May.