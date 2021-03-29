West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kharagpur Sadar profile: TMC's Pradip Sarkar won seat in 2019 by-polls

BJP's Dilip Ghosh wrested the seat from the Congress in the 2016 Assembly election, but vacated it after being elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019

The Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently held by the TMC, which won it in the bypoll that was held in November 2019.

The bypoll was necessitated after the then-BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 General Election.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,18,231 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 71.71 percent. In the 2011 polls, the voter turnout was 70.78 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Congress' Gyan Singh Sohanpal won the seat by polling 75,425 votes. His nearest rival, CPM candidate Anil Kumar Das polled 43,056 votes. In 2016, the Bharatiya Janata party wrested the seat, considered to be a Congress bastion. Incumbent MLA Gyan Singh faced defeat at the hands of BJP's Dilip Ghosh, who polled 6,309 votes more than Gyan Singh.

Ghosh vacated the seat after being elected to the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat in May 2019. TMC's Pradip Sarkar won the by-election to the constituency in November 2019.

Polling dates

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Kharagpur Sadar will go to polls on 1 April.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.