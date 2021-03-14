West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Khandaghosh (SC) profile: TMC's Nabin Chandra Bag won seat in 2016

Bag's closest rival was CPM's Asima Roy, who polled 3,202 votes less than him

The Khandaghosh reserved Assembly constituency lies in the Burdwan district of West Bengal. It comes under the Bishnupur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,20,473 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.18 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2011 Assembly election, CPM's Nabin Chandra Bag defeated TMC's Alok Kumar Majhi by 13,147 votes. Bag, who shifted to the TMC in 2015, again won from the constituency in 2016. His closest rival was CPM's Asima Roy, who polled 3,202 votes less than him.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

Khandaghosh will go to polls on 17 April.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.