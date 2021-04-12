West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ketugram profile: TMC's Sekh Sahonawez has won seat in previous two terms
The Ketugram Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Ketugram had a total of 2,32,312 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout for the constituency of Ketugram in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.34 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Sekh Sahonawez of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Ketugram Assembly constituency. He won 89,441 votes, as against 80,712 votes won by his main rival Abul Kadar Syed of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In the 2011 Assembly election as well, Sekh Sahonawez of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Ketugram seat by defeating Abul Kadar Syed of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
