West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Keshpur (SC) profile: TMC won in 2016 with 71.6 percent vote share

Keshpur Assembly constituency is located in Paschim Medinipur district and comes under Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises just the Keshpur community development block.

From 1982 to 2011, the constituency exclusively elected CPM candidates to the West Bengal Assembly. However, after the 2012 Benachapra skeleton case—in which skeletons of TMC workers were recovered from near a CPM leader’s ancestral home—the TMC won the Keshpur seat in 2016 by a whopping 1,01,151 votes.

Keshpur will go to polls on 1 April, during the second phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Keshpur recorded a voter turnout of 87.97 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,04,692 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 273 polling stations for its electorate of 2,32,684.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 elections, TMC’s Seuli Saha won the seat with 1,46,579 votes, which was 71.63 percent of the total valid votes. CPM candidate Rameswar Doloi managed to poll 45,428 votes, which was just 22 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, Rameswar had defeated Congress' Rajani Kanta Doloi by a margin of 33,842 votes. Rameswar had polled 1,03,901 while the Congress nominee had got 70,059 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.