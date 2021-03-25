West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Keshiary (ST) profile: TMC's Paresh Murmu won seat in 2016

The Keshiary reserved constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency

Keshiary Assembly Election 2021: The Keshiary reserved constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,17,375 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.47 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2011 election, CPM's Biram Madni defeated Trinamool Congress' Shyam Charan Mandi by just 1,037 votes . In 2016, Biram lost to TMC candidate Paresh Murmu by a margin of 40,749 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

Election Date

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having a maximum of eight phases continuing till 29 April. This constituency will go to polls in the first phase, which is due on Saturday. The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.

A total of 294 members Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be elected in the upcoming polls.