West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Katwa profile: TMC's Rabindra Chatterjee won constituency in 2016

The Katwa Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal

The Katwa Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Katwa had a total of 2,43,224 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Katwa in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.95 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Rabindranath Chatterjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Katwa Assembly constituency. He won 84,549 votes, as against 81,721 votes won by his main rival Shyama Majumdar of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Rabindranath Chatterjee of the Indian National Congress won the Katwa seat by defeating Sudipta Bagchi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.