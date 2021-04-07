West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kashipur-Belgachia profile: TMC's Mala Saha currently represents seat

Kashipur-Belgachia is an Assembly constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,43,420 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kashipur-Belgachia in the previous Assembly election was 64.85 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Mala Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Kashipur-Belgachia seat. She won 72,264 votes, as against 46,454 votes won by main rival Kaninika Bose of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Bose was defeated by a margin of 25,810 votes or 18 percent.

In 2011 as well, the Kashipur-Belgachia was held by the TMC. Saha was declared winner after securing 87,408 votes. CPM's Kaninika Bose was the runner-up, who lost by a margin of 40,284 votes or 28.42 percent.

