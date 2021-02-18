West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kasba profile: TMC's Ahmed Javed Khan won seat two times in a row
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, Kasba constituency received a voter turnout of 73.79 percent
Kasba Assembly Election 2021: Kasba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,97,192 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Kasba in the previous Assembly election was 73.79 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Ahmed Javed Khan won the Kasba seat on a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 91,679 votes. His main opponent, Shatarup Ghosh of the the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took the second position by receiving 79,795 votes.
In 2011 as well, Khan won the constituency by defeating Ghosh with a margin of 19,889 votes or 11.57 percent.
The Kasba Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain seriously injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad
Two others, apart from Hossain, were injured in the attack that unfolded at the Nimtita railway station where the minister was waiting for a train to Kolkata
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Madarihat profile: Constituency saw 79.46% voter turnout in 2016 polls
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Manoj Tigga of the BJP won the Madarihat seat, securing 66,989 votes
'If not here, will Jai Shri Ram be chanted in Pakistan?': Amit Shah takes aim at Mamata Banerjee in Bengal rally
Calling Banerjee a " failed administrator, Shah said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, MLA or minister but ending inflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal.