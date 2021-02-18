West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kasba profile: TMC's Ahmed Javed Khan won seat two times in a row

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, Kasba constituency received a voter turnout of 73.79 percent

Kasba Assembly Election 2021: Kasba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,97,192 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kasba in the previous Assembly election was 73.79 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Ahmed Javed Khan won the Kasba seat on a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 91,679 votes. His main opponent, Shatarup Ghosh of the the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took the second position by receiving 79,795 votes.

In 2011 as well, Khan won the constituency by defeating Ghosh with a margin of 19,889 votes or 11.57 percent.

The Kasba Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).